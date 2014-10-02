FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lender Wonga says to write off debt for 330,000 customers
October 2, 2014

UK lender Wonga says to write off debt for 330,000 customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - UK short-term lender Wonga is writing off the outstanding debt for about 330,000 customers who are in arrears of 30 days or more, following intervention by Britain’s regulator to make it change its lending practices.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday Wonga had entered into a voluntary requirement with the regulator to immediately make the changes.

Wonga said it was making significant changes to its lending criteria that will mean it accepts “significantly fewer” loan applications and will mean some existing customers would no longer be able to borrow from it. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)

