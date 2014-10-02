Wonga to write down about 220 mln stg of customer debt -source

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Wonga will spend about 220 million pounds ($356 million) to write off the debt for about 330,000 customers, a person familiar with the matter said, after the short-term lender was told by its regulator to overhaul its lending practices.

Wonga said on Thursday it was writing off debt of customers who are in arrears of 30 days or more, following the intervention by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Privately owned Wonga has “significant” provisions to cover the cost of the write-off, the source said. ($1 = 0.6177 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)