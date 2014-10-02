UK should investigate if Wonga lending fraudulent-MP

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain should consider more legislation to regulate the short-term loans industry and authorities should examine lending practices by market leader Wonga to consider if they were fraudulent, a UK politician said on Thursday.

Wonga, Britain’s biggest short-term lender, said on Thursday it was writing off the debt of 330,000 customers, worth about 220 million pounds ($355 million), after the financial regulator told the firm it was not properly assessing if customers could pay back loans.

“It’s about time government got on top of payday lending. They are preying on vulnerable people and the balance between providing a service and what they are doing is tremendously skewed,” said John Mann, a Labour Party lawmaker who sits on Britain’s influential parliamentary Treasury Select Committee.

“If necessary we need legislation, and we also need to see this company held to account publicly, and that would be the role of the Treasury Committee,” Mann told Reuters. He said he expects Wonga’s past and present management to be called up before the committee for a public grilling this month.

Regulators should introduce a more robust system for lenders to assess affordability and authorities should also assess if fraud had been committed, he said.

“This is a form of hoodwinking people and therefore there’s an issue of whether it’s fraudulent,” he said. ($1 = 0.6200 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Kirstin Ridley)