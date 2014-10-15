FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Wonga hires Ex-RSA executive Miles to its team -Sky News
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 15, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Wonga hires Ex-RSA executive Miles to its team -Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former employee of RSA Insurance Group PLC in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation, Sky News said.

Sky News said Paul Miles, now chief financial officer of Capquest, will join Wonga to take on the same role. (bit.ly/1sffYUM)

Miles will replace Tim Weller, who is serving as Wonga’s acting chief executive until a permanent boss is recruited, the multimedia news agency said.

The news comes weeks after Wonga’s decision to write off 220 million pounds of customer debts, after being forced by Britain’s financial regulator to overhaul its lending practices.

Miles, whose appointment is expected to be announced this week, worked at RSA until 2010 and then quit to join Capquest, Sky News said.

Miles joining Wonga will reunite him with Andy Haste, RSA’s former chief executive, who was hired by Wonga in July to oversee changes at the business, which was fined for sending bogus letters to its customers from non-existent law firms threatening legal action.

Wonga, which does not disclose the remuneration of its board members since it is privately owned, would pay Miles “very competitively,” Sky News said, citing sources.

Wonga could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.