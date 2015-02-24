FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK payday lender Wonga to cut 325 jobs amid restructuring
February 24, 2015

UK payday lender Wonga to cut 325 jobs amid restructuring

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest payday lender Wonga Group announced on Tuesday that it would cut 325 jobs, as the company undergoes a restructuring to focus on its core business of short-term consumer loans.

The job cuts, to take place over one year at its UK consumer business, are part of a plan to reduce costs by at least 25 million pounds ($38.61 million) over the next two years. It is also planning to scrap its small-to-medium enterprise lending business.

As part of the changes, former chairman and early-stage investor Robin Klein is stepping down from the group’s board.

$1 = 0.6475 pounds Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom; Editing Sophie Sassard

