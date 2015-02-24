UPDATE 1-UK payday lender Wonga to shed 325 jobs in cost-cutting plan

(Adds detail, background, chairman quote)

By Andrew Winterbottom

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest payday lender Wonga Group is to cut 325 jobs in a restructuring to focus on its main activity of short-term consumer loans and is also planning to scrap lending to small businesses.

Pay day lenders such as Wonga grew rapidly in the past few years on the back of consumers’ demand for short-term money, but now tougher regulation has begun to put pressure on them.

In January, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority moved to cap interest rates on pay-day loans. The watchdog has also just ordered the lenders to put details of their loans on at least one price comparison website to improve transparency.

Wonga’s job cuts at its UK consumer business are part of a plan to reduce costs by at least 25 million pounds ($38.59 million) over the next two years.

Wonga currently employs around 950 people across Britain, Ireland, South Africa and Israel. As part of the restructuring plan, the company plans to close its Tel Aviv office by mid-2015 and its Dublin office, which has a workforce of 175, by the middle of next year.

“Wonga can no longer sustain its high cost base which must be significantly reduced to reflect our evolving business and market,” Chairman Andy Haste said.

Wonga was hit by a number of scandals last year. In June, it agreed to pay 2.6 million pounds in compensation to 45,000 customers after sending them bogus letters from non-existent law firms that threatened legal action. In October, it wrote down the debt of around 330,000 customers worth about 220 million pounds after being forced to overhaul its lending practices by the UK financial regulator.

Payday lenders offer short-term loans to borrowers to tie them over until they receive their salary.

Wonga had until late last year advertised a representative annual interest rate of 5,853 percent on its website. Under new rules this year, payday loans have to be capped at a daily rate equating to an annual limit of 292 percent.

The company also announced on Tuesday that former chairman and early-stage investor Robin Klein is stepping down from the group’s board.