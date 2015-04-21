FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payday lender Wonga says future of Wonga brand under review
April 21, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Payday lender Wonga says future of Wonga brand under review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest payday lender Wonga could change its name as part of an overhaul instigated by Chairman Andy Haste as he battles to rebuild the company’s battered reputation.

Haste, a former chief executive of insurer RSA who joined Wonga as chairman last July, said the future of the brand is under review.

“All of that stuff is in the melting pot. We are not ruling it out or in,” Haste told Reuters in an interview.

“The question comes down to whether it remains the only brand or one of many brands and ultimately does it stay as a brand for the overall company?” he said.

Wonga reported a 2014 loss of 37.3 million pounds ($55 million) on Tuesday and Haste said it expected to make another loss in 2015. ($1 = 0.6726 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

