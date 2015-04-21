FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payday lender Wonga hit by one-off costs and decline in revenue
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Payday lender Wonga hit by one-off costs and decline in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest payday lender Wonga made a loss of 37.3 million pounds ($55.4 million) last year after a decline in revenue as it tightened its lending rules and one-off costs.

Payday lenders grew rapidly in Britain after the financial crisis of 2007-09, meeting demand from consumers as banks cut back on short-term credit, but criticism of their business practices has led to tougher regulation.

“We know it will take time to repair our reputation and gain an accepted place in the financial services industry, but we’re determined to deliver on our plans and serve our customers in the right way,” said Wonga’s Executive Chairman Andy Haste.

$1 = 0.6729 pounds $1 = 0.6731 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

