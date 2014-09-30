Short-term lender Wonga's 2013 profit hit by fake letter scandal

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest short-term lender Wonga said its pretax profit fell by more than 50 percent last year after it set aside funds to cover legal fees and fines from regulators arising from a scandal in which it sent fake legal letters to some customers.

Wonga said it set aside 18.8 million pounds ($30.6 million) to cover costs relating to the issue, which helped push its 2013 pretax profit down to 39.7 million pounds from 84.5 million the year before.

The lender, which has been criticised for its sky high interest rates, said the decline in profit also reflected a continued investment in staff and infrastructure and the expansion of its international business.

Wonga said that, although it is investing to build a sustainable business in the future, the expectation is that it will be smaller and less profitable in the medium term.

Wonga was in June ordered to pay 2.6 million pounds in compensation to 45,000 customers who had struggled to pay back debts after sending them bogus letters from non-existent law firms that threatened legal action.

South African regulators ordered Wonga to improve its compliance procedures in July.