UK fund manager Woodford adds Babcock to portfolio in Oct
November 10, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

UK fund manager Woodford adds Babcock to portfolio in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - UK’s Woodford Investment Management said on Monday it added Babcock International to its fund’s portfolio in October.

The fund firm, run by one of Britain’s most high-profile fund managers, Neil Woodford, held 0.47 percent of its 3.37 billion pound ($5.36 billion) assets in the shares of the engineering firm at the end of last month, according to the fund’s factsheet.

“Babcock has a substantial forward order book, good earnings visibility through long-term contracts and looks well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth in shareholder returns,” the firm said in a blog post. (1 US dollar = 0.6289 British pound) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

