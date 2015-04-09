FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woodford raises new UK investment fund target size to $1.2 bln
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Woodford raises new UK investment fund target size to $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management, the money manager launched by veteran investor Neil Woodford, said it could raise up to 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in a new fund that aims to make long-term investments in British companies.

The Woodford Patient Capital Trust, which is being structured as a close-end investment trust, earlier planned to collect up to 500 million pounds but the company has raised that target, given higher investor demand, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“Over the past few days it has become clear that the concept of investing patient capital in early-stage and early-growth businesses has captured investors’ imagination - so much so that we may exceed 500 million pound during the offer period,” Chief Executive Craig Newman said in the statement.

The fund will be managed by Woodford, one of Britain’s best-performing fund managers who left Invesco Perpetual last year after more than 25 years to launch his own investment firm. ($1 = 0.6744 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.