December 9, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Two executives to leave Woodford Investment Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Woodford Investment Management said on Tuesday its chief operating officer and chief legal and compliance officer would be leaving the fund firm.

“Having assisted with the successful set up and launch of Woodford Investment Management LLP in their respective roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Nick Hamilton and Gray Smith will be leaving the firm this month,” the firm said in a statement posted on its website.

Woodford Investment Management LLP was formed in January this year and has attracted more than 8.5 billion pounds ($13.31 billion) of assets under management and advice, according to its website.

The statement said the firm - run by Chief Executive Craig Newman and Head of Investment Neil Woodford - had assembled a team that included the appointments of head of compliance, head of risk and head of operations.

It gave no further reasons for Hamilton’s and Smith’s departure.

$1 = 0.6384 pounds Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas

