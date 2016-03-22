UPDATE 1-Woodford trust changes strategy, drops capital raising

(Adds detail on fees, investments, changes lead)

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - An investment trust launched less than a year ago by star fund manager Neil Woodford is increasing its focus on early-stage companies and abandoning near-term plans to raise more capital, it said on Tuesday, after its net asset value fell nearly 3 percent.

Woodford left Invesco Perpetual in 2014 after more than 25 years to launch his own investment firm.

The Woodford Patient Capital Trust, one of two funds managed by Woodford Investment Management, listed in April 2015 after raising 800 million pounds ($1.14 billion), the largest UK investment trust launch for more than 20 years.

It raised a further 30 million pounds last year and said in January 2016 it would raise additional capital.

“With the continuing uncertainty prevailing in markets, the board has decided that now is not an appropriate time to raise capital,” the trust said in a blog accompanying its annual report and accounts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015.

The trust’s net asset value had fallen to 97.38 pence per share at the end of December, below the issue price of 100 pence.

The trust has invested heavily in healthcare stocks, including Northwest Biotherapeutics, which it said was the largest negative contributor to performance.

Woodford Investment Management has said it will not receive a fee for managing the trust until it delivers cumulative annual returns of more than 10 percent.

The trust said it would pay a dividend of 0.16 pence per share but added the change in investment strategy “should make the prospect of future dividends less likely”.

The strategy change would allow up to 70 percent investment in early stage companies, which may not be listed, from around 50 percent previously.

The quota of investment in mid and large-cap stocks and in early-growth companies, which are usually listed, could drop to as low as 15 percent each, compared with a target of around 25 percent previously.