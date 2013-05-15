FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wood Group set to meet growth forecasts despite turbine delays
May 15, 2013

Wood Group set to meet growth forecasts despite turbine delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British energy services company John Wood Group said delays in its gas turbines division should recover by the end of the year to allow the group to meet forecast growth of 15 percent for 2013.

The company, which designs, builds and maintains oil and gas facilities and pipelines, said its gas turbines producing division, Wood Group GTS, was currently behind schedule due to delays to engine overhauls but is expected to recover over the rest of the year.

The engineering division and Wood Group PSN - which offers services to brownfield energy projects - were performing in line with expectations, the company said on Wednesday, with growth coming from the North Sea and shale in the United States.

Wood Group said it expected about 15 percent EBITA growth in 2013. European peers such as Norway’s Aker Solutions and Italy’s Saipem both issued profit warnings earlier this year.

