FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Woodside Q2 revenue down over a third on weak gas price
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 16, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Woodside Q2 revenue down over a third on weak gas price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum, Australia’s biggest independent oil and gas company, on Thursday posted a 36 percent fall in second-quarter revenue from the first quarter due to weak gas prices and lower production volumes from its Pluto LNG venture.

The sharp decline, which was in line with analysts’ estimates, was blamed by Woodside on a 35 percent slide in liquefied natural gas prices after a drop in indexed prices to $64 per barrel.

The price was calculated based on a four-month lag between LNG prices and the Japanese crude import price on which long-term contracts are based.

The situation was compounded by an 18 percent decline in sales volume due to lower production at its Pluto LNG operation in Western Australia and the timing of shipments.

Woodside reported $898 million in sales revenue during in the quarter, down from $1.4 billion in the first quarter.

LNG revenues from the Pluto venture more than halved to $346 million in the second quarter.

Despite the setback, Woodside maintained its production target range of 86 to 94 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2015. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.