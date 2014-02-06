FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Woodside signs memorandum for 25 pct of Leviathan for $850 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 6, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Woodside signs memorandum for 25 pct of Leviathan for $850 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment on LNG contract negotiations)

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 25 percent interest in Israel’s Leviathan field for an initial $850 million, with a plan to complete a full agreement by the end of March.

The proposed deal is smaller than the previous in-principle agreement for Woodside to buy a 30 percent stake in the newly discovered gas prospect for $1.25 billion.

The memorandum of understanding is part of Woodside’s strategy to diversify outside of Australia. It is also considering projects in Myanmar and Ireland.

In October, Israel’s top court upheld a government decision to allow about 40 percent of natural gas from the country’s offshore reserves to be exported, dismissing arguments that more gas should be earmarked for domestic use. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.