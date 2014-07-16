FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Woodside says Q2 production rises 18 percent
July 16, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Woodside says Q2 production rises 18 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producer, reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter production on Thursday and tweaked up its output target for 2014.

Woodside said it aims to produce between 89 and 94 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) this year, up from an earlier target of 86-93 mmboe.

Woodside said second quarter production was 23.5 mmboe, up from 20.0 mmboe a year ago and 23 mmboe in the first quarter.

Revenue was $1.679 billion, up 25 percent on a year ago.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
