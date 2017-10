SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum, Australia’s biggest oil and gas company, lifted its production target range on Thursday to 83 million to 86 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 77 to 83 mmboe previously, largely due to a better-than-expected performance from its Pluto gas project.

Woodside also said overall third quarter output increased 65 percent on a year ago to 26.5 mmboe. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)