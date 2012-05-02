Australia's Woodside seeking new projects, partners

PERTH, May 2 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum, Australia’s largest oil and gas company, plans big increases in exploration spending and is likely to tie up with new partners to drive growth as its major LNG projects in the country’s west start coming online.

Woodside began production from its A$14.9 billion ($15.4 billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas project earlier this week and sold an equity stake in its Browse basin project to help get the estimated A$30 billion project up and running.

While focused on getting the LNG projects into production, Woodside also needed “ a balanced portfolio of opportunities” to capitalise on strong energy demand in Asia, Chief Executive Peter Coleman told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting.

“We will strengthen our exploration programme, with material increases in our exploration budget likely over the next two to three years. Future growth is likely to involve new partnerships for Woodside, supporting our aspiration to be a partner of choice.”

Woodside’s Browse project has been the subject of a dispute among its partners - Shell, BP, Chevron, and BHP Billiton - over the best location to process the gas.

Woodside owns 90 percent of the Pluto development and is the project operator. Japan’s Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric Power each own 5 percent of the project.

Pluto, a year behind its original target and A$900 million ($940 million) over budget, is expected to generate 37 million barrels of oil equivalent a year when in full production.

Delays and higher-than-expected costs, such as Pluto‘s, are some of the challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of proposed LNG projects in Australia, a point reiterated by Woodside Chairman Michael Chaney.

“The reality is that there is a need for temporary skilled migration to fill the gap between supply and demand,” he said.

Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG production before the end of the decade, which would make it the world’s largest LNG exporter.