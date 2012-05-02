FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia's Woodside seeking new projects, partners
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 2, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Woodside seeking new projects, partners

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PERTH, May 2 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's largest oil and gas company, plans big increases in
exploration spending and is likely to tie up with new partners
to drive growth as its major LNG projects in the country's west
start coming online.	
    Woodside began production from its A$14.9 billion ($15.4
billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas project earlier this week
and sold an equity stake in its Browse basin project to help get
the estimated A$30 billion project up and running.
  	
    While focused on getting the LNG projects into production,
Woodside also needed " a balanced portfolio of opportunities" to
capitalise on strong energy demand in Asia, Chief Executive
Peter Coleman told shareholders at the company's annual meeting.	
    "We will strengthen our exploration programme, with material
increases in our exploration budget likely over the next two to
three years. Future growth is likely to involve new partnerships
for Woodside, supporting our aspiration to be a partner of
choice."   	
    Woodside Petroleum said a wide range of investors were
interested in buying the $7 billion stake that Royal Dutch Shell
 holds in the company.    	
    "There are others out there in the marketplace who would
like to take a position in Woodside," Coleman told reporters at
the company's annual meeting. 	
    Coleman added that there were a "broad range" of investors
interested, that that he did not see   "any indications at all
that Shell is going to sell  down in the short term." 	
    Woodside buying the 24 percent stake Shell holds was "not
the best option" right now, Coleman said. 	
    
 	
    Woodside does not have any immediate plans to make further
changes to the equity structure of its Browse LNG project,
Coleman said.     	
    On Tuesday, Woodside agreed to sell a 14.7 percent stake the
Browse LNG project to Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Mitsubishi Corp for $2 billion.  	
    The Browse project has been the subject of a dispute among
its partners - Shell, BP, Chevron, and
BHP Billiton  - over the best location to
process the gas, but Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. have not
expressed a preference on a location for the development,
Coleman said.	
    Another of Woodside's LNG developments, the Sunrise LNG
project about 150 km off East Timor, is unlikely to make much
progress before elections there in July, Coleman said. 	
    Sunrise LNG has been stalled due to an a disagreement about
where to locate the LNG plant. East Timor has insisted on an
onshore plant, while Woodside has argued for a floating plant. 	
    Delays and higher-than-expected costs are some of the
challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of proposed LNG
projects in Australia, Woodside Chairman Michael Chaney told the
annual meeting. 	
    "The reality is that there is a need for temporary skilled
migration to fill the gap between supply and demand," he said. 	
    Woodside's Pluto plant, which began production earlier this
week, was a year behind its original target and A$900 million
($940 million) over budget. 	
    Woodside owns 90 percent of the Pluto development and is the
project operator. Japan's Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric
Power each own 5 percent of the project. 	
    Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG
production before the end of the decade, which would make it the
world's largest LNG exporter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.