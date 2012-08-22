Woodside underlying H1 profit edges up on LNG boost

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum, Australia’s biggest oil and gas company, said its underlying half-year profit rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday as liquefied natural gas production ramped up and prices firmed.

Woodside said its underlying profit rose to $865 million in the first half of 2012 from a restated $828 million in the same period a year earlier, compared with a company-compiled consensus forecast of $860 million.

Woodside kept its target for 2012 production at 77 to 83 m illion barrels of oil equivalent.

Woodside raised its production forecast by as much as 13 percent in July following a better-than-expected performance from its A$15 billion ($15.75 billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas project, which shipped its first cargo in May.

The company said exploration drilling to support additional LNG plants at Pluto had ended without the discovery of commercial gas required to endorse a final investment decision but that talks regarding a Pluto expansion with partners would continue next year.

Woodside’s shares fell more than 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday, retreating from the near four month closing high it hit on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9523 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)