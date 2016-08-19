Woodside CEO says confident on Wheatstone LNG progress

MELBOURNE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said efforts to improve productivity by partner Chevron Corp at the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project gave him confidence the plant would start by mid-2017 and be within the $29 billion budget.

He said contractor Bechtel was bringing staff over from eastern Australia who had worked on the recent successful start-ups of LNG plants there, which also gave him comfort.

"That gives us some confidence in both schedule and cost," Coleman told analysts on a conference call.