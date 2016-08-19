FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woodside CEO says confident on Wheatstone LNG progress
August 19, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

Woodside CEO says confident on Wheatstone LNG progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said efforts to improve productivity by partner Chevron Corp at the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project gave him confidence the plant would start by mid-2017 and be within the $29 billion budget.

He said contractor Bechtel was bringing staff over from eastern Australia who had worked on the recent successful start-ups of LNG plants there, which also gave him comfort.

"That gives us some confidence in both schedule and cost," Coleman told analysts on a conference call.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
