June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum
said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an
order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project
in the west African nation.
Woodside, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas
producer, bought a 35-percent stake in the deepwater SNE project
from ConocoPhillips last year and as part of the deal
was due to become the operator later this year.
Woodside said earlier this month that minority stakeholder
FAR Ltd had advised that it would not support
arrangements for Woodside to take over as operator.
FAR contends that it should have had pre-emptive rights over
the ConocoPhillips stake, which was sold for what was considered
a cheap price of $350 million, and had said the Senegalese
government was yet to approve the deal.
Woodside also said on Wednesday that FAR had "apparently
initiated arbitration proceedings".
