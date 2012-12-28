FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Woodward to buy hydraulic thrust reverser actuation systems business from General Electric for $200 mln
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Woodward to buy hydraulic thrust reverser actuation systems business from General Electric for $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc :

* Signs agreement to acquire hydraulic thrust reverser actuation systems (“tras”) business from General Electric

* Deal for $200 million in cash

* Says parties have entered into a preferred supplier agreement for thrust reverser actuation systems

* Says Duarte business’ sales for fiscal year 2013 are anticipated to be approximately $150 million

* Addition of Duarte business is expected to be slightly accretive to Woodward’s earnings per share for fiscal year 2013

* Says has committed financing and available cash sufficient to fund the payment of the purchase price

