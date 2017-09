JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings per share +27.3% * FY headline earnings per share 340.4 cents from 267.3 cents last year * FY sales increased 23.2%, boosted by improved gross margins in South African

and Australian clothing businesses * Declares a gross cash dividend of 148.0 cents * Says economic conditions in South Africa will remain constrained