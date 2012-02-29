FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 29, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 6 years ago

Australia's Woolworths H1 up 3.2%; affirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Woolworths, Australia’s top supermarket chain, met analyst forecasts with a 3.2 percent rise in first-half earnings but said it expects trading to be subdued over the remainder of the year as cautious consumers keep spending in check.

Woolworths, which plans to sell its struggling Dick Smith electronics chain, said net profit before one-offs rose to A$1.184 billion ($1.28 billion), from A$1.162 billion a year earlier.

That was close to the average forecast of A$1.189 billion from five analysts.

Woolworth‘s, which affirmed its forecast for 2-6 percent annual profit growth, also reported a A$300 million one-off charge related to writedowns and restructuring at Dick Smith.

Shares in Woolworths closed Wednesday at A$25.31, off a 2012 low of A$24.17 but a long way from 2010 highs above A$30. ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)

