FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Woolworths plans $940 mln rights offer
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Woolworths plans $940 mln rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Woolworths plans to raise 10 billion rand ($940 million) through a rights offer to help repay financing for its acquisition of Australia’s David Jones, the company said on Friday.

Woolworths, an upscale retailer of food and clothing, this month finalised its A$2.2 billion ($2 billion) purchase of Australia’s second-largest apparel retailer to create a global player focused on the southern hemisphere.

The deal was partly financed by short-term funding from banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Standard Bank, which needs to be repaid, Woolworths said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it plans to release details of the rights offer on Tuesday, with the offer to close on September 26.

Shares of Woolworths were flat at 1054 GMT. (1 US dollar = 1.0707 Australian dollar) (1 US dollar = 1.0708 Australian dollar) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.