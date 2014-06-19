FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths says David Jones scheme meeting to take place on July 14
June 19, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths says David Jones scheme meeting to take place on July 14

June 19 (Reuters) -

* Woolworths holdings ltd jse: whl - update on david jones scheme meeting

* Woolworths holdings ltd - david jones, with agreement of whl, applied to federal court of australia today seeking a two week postponement of scheme meeting previously scheduled to take place on 30 june 2014

* Woolworths holdings ltd - postponement does not affect david jones board’s unanimous recommendation of whl proposal to david jones shareholders, in absence of a superior proposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [WHLJ.J ]

