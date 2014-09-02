FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths looks to raise 9.98 bln rand via rights offer
September 2, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths looks to raise 9.98 bln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Has finalised terms of rights offer

* Seeking to raise a gross total of R9.984 billion through a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer

* Offer of 167.8 million new ordinary shares of no par value to WHL ordinary shareholders

* Subscription price of R59.50 per rights offer share and in ratio of 22 rights offer shares for every 100 WHL ordinary shares held on record date

* Subscription price is at a discount of 20.0 pct to theoretical ex-rights price of a WHL ordinary share of R74.38 on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

