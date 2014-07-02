FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian regulator orders Woolworths to provide Country Road valuation
July 2, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Australian regulator orders Woolworths to provide Country Road valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd should provide an independent valuation of Country Road Ltd because of concern billionaire investor Solomon Lew may benefit unfairly from selling Woolworths his stake in the Australian apparel retailer.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission raised its concern about Woolworths’s A$213 million ($201.5 million) offer to buy Lew’s 11.88 percent stake in Country Road in a Federal Court application on Wednesday.

Lew has amassed a holding of about 10 percent of Australian department store David Jones Ltd, raising speculation Woolworths offered to buy his Country Road stake at an inflated price to convince him to sell David Jones. (1 US dollar = 1.0571 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

