FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's David Jones shareholders back S.African Woolworths bid
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 14, 2014 / 1:27 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's David Jones shareholders back S.African Woolworths bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders of David Jones Ltd , Australia’s No. 2 department store by sales, on Monday voted in favour of $2 billion takeover bid from South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd.

The vote cements Woolworth’s largest ever deal and marks a new era for the 176-year-old Sydney-based firm, which has languished for half a decade as online retail ravaged its traditional store-based model.

David Jones said 96.8 percent of shareholders had voted in favour of the deal at a special meeting on Monday.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.