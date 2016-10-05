FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Woolworths to buy Australian men's fashion retailer Politix
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Woolworths to buy Australian men's fashion retailer Politix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Woolworths Holdings plans to buy Australian men's fashion brand Politix through its subsidiary, Country Road Group, the retailer said on Wednesday.

Woolworths, which sells upmarket food and clothing, said the acquisition will be funded using its own resources and is expected to immediately increase the company's earnings per share.

No financial details were provided.

Woolworths has expanded in Australia, having bought a portfolio of brands that includes David Jones, Witchery, Trenery and Mimco.

The South African company bought department store chain David Jones in 2014 in a $2 billion deal that gave the Australian retailer the financial firepower to ramp up its online offerings and in-store label.

Politix has 75 stores, including 31 concessions, across Australia, and had full-year 2016 sales of A$56 million ($42.70 million). ($1 = 1.3115 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.