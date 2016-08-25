FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

South African retailer Woolworths reports 8.9 pct rise in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings reported an 8.9 percent rise in full-year profit as its food sales gained more market share despite a weak economy its home market.

* Adjusted diluted headline earnings per share was 453.4 cents for the year until June 30 compared to 416.4 cents in the previous year.

* Woolworths Food continues to gain market share, the company said.

* Headline earnings per share (EPS) is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times.

* The retailer bought Australian department store David Jones in 2014.

* "The South African customer continues to be under pressure, and the Australian trading environment continues to be tough," Woolworths said in a statement.

* Both markets have become more competitive with the arrival of northern hemisphere retailers and increased promotional activity, the company said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
