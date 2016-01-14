FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Woolworths sees surge in H1 profit
January 14, 2016

South Africa's Woolworths sees surge in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s high-end retailer Woolworths expects first-half profit to increase by 25-35 percent year-on-year with sales also forecast to rise, the company said in a trading update on Thursday.

Woolworths, which sells products similar to those of Britain’s Marks and Spencer, said that without including the impact of David Jones, whose acquisition was effective in August 2014, group sales grew by 12.3 percent.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times.

Woolworths will publish its half year results on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by Joe Brock)

