UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths faces more sluggish trade after H1 edges up

* H1 net from continuing ops A$1.18 bln vs A$1.19 bln consensus

* Woolworths sees subdued trade over the remainder of the year

* Food and Liquor earnings up 6.3 percent in first half

* Big W earnings down 4.3 pct, Dick Smith down 2.5 pct (Adds detail, comment)

By Miranda Maxwell

MELBOURNE, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Woolworths, Australia’s top supermarket chain, posted a modest 3.2 percent rise in first-half earnings and said it expects trading to remain subdued as grocery prices come under pressure and cautious consumers keep spending in check.

Woolworth‘s, which affirmed its forecast for 2-6 percent annual profit growth, said supermarket volumes and market share both grew but retailers had been constrained by subdued consumer confidence and significant price deflation.

“Earnings growth guidance range has been reaffirmed for the full year which will ease some market concerns,” said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index.

“The outlook is for things to remain subdued and we still think Woolworths is trading at a price to earnings ratio that is too high to justify its sluggish growth rate, not just for this year but in the years to come also.”

Earnings growth has slowed as a price war with rival Wesfarmers, owner of Coles supermarkets, ate into profits at its biggest-earning division. Woolworths announced a strategic overhaul in November and has since said it will sell its struggling Dick Smith electronics chain.

Australia’s supermarket operators have lamented lower consumer confidence, widespread price deflation and increased levels of competition, both in-store and online, partially driven by a strong Australian dollar.

“Given prevailing macroeconomic and market challenges, along with the growth and the change agenda we are driving through our business, this is a commendable result,” said Chief Executive Grant O‘Brien.

“Trading will continue to be subdued over the remainder of the year,” he said.

Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of Australia’s supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers, a strategy Wesfarmers has vowed to continue.

Woolworths said net profit before one-offs rose to A$1.184 billion ($1.28 billion) in the 27 weeks to Jan 1, close to an average forecast of A$1.189 billion from five analysts.

The company also reported a A$300 million one-off charge related to writedowns and restructuring at Dick Smith.

Food and liquor earnings rose 6.3 percent before interest and tax (EBIT), against analyst expectations for a 6.5 percent rise. Earnings at Big W fell 4.3 percent and were down 2.5 percent at Dick Smith.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales for continuing operations was up 15 basis points, helped partly by a shift to home brand or “private-label” products. That helped offset a 3.7 percent half-year fall in food and liquor prices.

Woolworths, which has near 1,000 food and liquor stores around the country, has warned since last August that it expected a challenging year to June 2012, with food prices falling, and shoppers spending less and focused on saving, paying off debt and seeking bargains as share values tumble and house prices soften.

On Wednesday, the chairman of electronics and furniture retailer Harvey Norman, Gerry Harvey, said intense competition, a strong Australian dollar, deteriorating economic confidence and prudent consumers had seen many retailers struggle to maintain margins in the “fight for market share.”

Recent data has showed supermarket and grocery store sales were flat in December and January..

Woolworths has around a 28 percent market share in fresh food and wants to lift it to around 36 percent with changes in the supply chain and refurbished stores.

It said supermarket produce price deflation was experienced in all months of the second quarter and by December was double digit.

Shares in Woolworths closed Wednesday at A$25.31, off a 2012 low of A$24.17 but a long way from 2010 highs above A$30. ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Editing by Lincoln Feast)