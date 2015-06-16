FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woolworths boss retires, search on for replacement
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Woolworths boss retires, search on for replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Grant O‘Brien would retire after nearly four years at the helm of the Australian supermarket company, which is searching for a replacement.

Woolworths has had declining sales in the face of stiff competition and low consumer confidence. Its shares have dropped nearly 13 percent so far this year.

Woolworths expects to deliver full year net profit after tax before significant items broadly in line with A$2.45 billion (US$1.90 billion) posted in 2014. Including the impact of significant items, it expects FY15 net profit after tax to be approximately A$2.15 billion. ($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.