Australia's Woolworths sees home improvement unit losses growing
August 11, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Woolworths sees home improvement unit losses growing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woolworths Ltd said on Tuesday its home improvements business would miss its guidance, posting a bigger loss this year than last year and not breaking even until after 2016.

The business, including the Masters, Lowe’s and Home Timber and Hardware brands, has been a long-running drag on earnings at Woolworths, which operates Australia’s largest supermarket chain.

“We are disappointed we will not reach this guidance,” Woolworths said in a statement.

“We remain confident that the Home Improvement business will be a material profit contributor for Woolworths and will deliver an acceptable return on investment.” (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese)

