DEALTALK-Australia's Woolworths presents juicy targets for buyout firms

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - It’s not hard to see why a private equity firm might buy Woolworths Ltd’s up-market grocery chain for $15 million: the last time someone paid that amount for a non-core asset of Australia’s largest supermarket chain, they grossed 17 times their initial outlay in an IPO less than a year later.

That deal was home electronics chain Dick Smith, and the Australian private equity firm which bought it from Woolworths, Anchorage Capital Partners, gave a textbook example of the value a turnaround specialist can extract from a small, underperforming unit of a diversified giant like Woolworths.

“Private equity can take advantage, in very general terms, of any large business that loses its focus on smaller business,” said an Australian fund manager who bought into the A$345 million Dick Smith listing in 2013 and remains one of its biggest shareholders.

“The big money was made by the private equity and management exiting out of Woolworths and selling (Dick Smith) onto the market,” the investor added, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of his firm’s relationship with the electronics store.

It didn’t take long for rumours to spread that private equity firms were circling Woolworths after the A$34 billion company flagged its first profit decline in nearly two decades and announced the surprise exit of its CEO in June.

Woolworths’ shares have lost a fifth of their value since the first of two 2015 profit warnings in February, but they had their biggest bounce in five years on June 26, up 3.8 percent, after The Australian newspaper reported that U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was preparing a bid for the company. .

On Tuesday, Fairfax Media reported that rather than offer the whole business in what would rank among Australia’s top five corporate takeovers, Woolworths was testing interest in its 11-store gourmet food chain Thomas Dux.

Both reports cited unnamed sources and the companies involved have declined to comment.

Woolworths doesn’t disclose Thomas Dux’s revenue but Fairfax Media said the seven-year-old chain recently became profitable. It said Woolworths had started seeking expressions of interest from trade buyers and private equity firms with hopes of fetching between A$10 million and A$20 million.

SALAD DAYS

Although analysts widely expect Woolworths’ next CEO to sell non-core assets to focus on a price war with Wesfarmers Ltd’s Coles, an exit from Thomas Dux may be less about removing distractions than avoiding defeat in the gourmet end of Australia’s $70 billion grocery industry.

Upmarket department store operator David Jones, bought last year by South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings, is planning to overhaul its food offerings in Australia as it has done in South Africa, adding pressure on smaller players like Thomas Dux.

“Having David Jones targeting the higher income consumers will lead to further market share losses for Woolworths and Coles as the competition increases at both ends of the socio-economic spectrum,” rating agency Moody’s said in a recent note, noting the growing marketshare of German discount grocer ALDI Inc.

Thomas Dux may not be the only non-core unit facing a sale under Woolworths’ next CEO. Many analysts expect the company to either divest or shut down its loss-making hardware unit, Masters, which has failed to make inroads against rival Bunnings, owned by Wesfarmers.

“They have been struggling to make it work and a new CEO will be dispassionate about chopping the bleeding parts,” a senior Hong Kong-based consumer retail banker said.

An exit from Masters could be more complex, however, since Woolworths owns it in a joint venture with U.S. hardware chain Lowes Companies Inc. The arrangement gives Woolworths the right to buy Lowes’ 33 percent stake if the U.S. company exercises its option to sell.