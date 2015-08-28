S&P cuts Australia's Woolworths to BBB+, outlook stable

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday lowered the long-term ratings of Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s largest grocer, to BBB plus from A minus, and affirmed the company’s short-term ratings of A-2.

“The downgrade reflects the impact of intense competitive pressure on the earnings and margins of Woolworths’ Australian supermarket business, together with continuing significant losses from the group’s hardware division and weak operating performance at its department store Big W,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Paul Draffin said.

S&P said the outlook was stable. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Stephen Coates)