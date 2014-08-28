Woolworths posts 8.5 pct rise in annual net profit

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit.

Net profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$2.45 billion($2.29 billion) from A$2.25 billion a year ago, in line with an average estimate of A$2.5 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Group sales from continuing operations for the full year rose 3.9 percent to A$61.19 billion.

Woolworths in February upgraded its forecast to a 5 percent to 7 percent rise in net profit after tax from continuing operations. It had earlier put growth at 4 to 7 percent.