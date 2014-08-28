FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woolworths posts 8.5 pct rise in annual net profit
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Woolworths posts 8.5 pct rise in annual net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit.

Net profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$2.45 billion($2.29 billion) from A$2.25 billion a year ago, in line with an average estimate of A$2.5 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Group sales from continuing operations for the full year rose 3.9 percent to A$61.19 billion.

Woolworths in February upgraded its forecast to a 5 percent to 7 percent rise in net profit after tax from continuing operations. It had earlier put growth at 4 to 7 percent.

1 US dollar = 1.0692 Australian dollar Reporting by Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.