SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s top grocery chain by sales, said on Thursday that first quarter sales fell partly because of weaker petrol prices, and warned that first half net profit will slump by up to a third as it restructures.

Sales including food, liquor, home improvement and petrol fell 2.5 percent to A$15.7 billion for the 14 weeks to Oct. 4, although not including petrol sales rose 0.8 percent.