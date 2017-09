SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s largest supermarket operator by sales, fell 4 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a drop in quarterly sales.

The company said sales fell 2.1 percent to A$15 billion for the 13 weeks to April 5, due to declining petrol sales, with local media reporting it was the retailer’s first quarterly sales decline in more than 20 years.