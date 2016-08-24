FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Australia's Metcash to buy Woolworths' home improvement business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Metcash Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy the Home Timber & Hardware group, owned by Woolworths Ltd, for A$165 million ($125.48 million) in cash.

Metcash, in a statement, said it will fund the acquisition through a fully underwritten institutional placement of A$80 million in equity and A$85 million in debt.

The purchase price equates to a multiple of seven times underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), before synergies and an anticipated release of working capital, Metcash said.

Metcash and Woolworths placed their shares on a trading halt ahead of the announcement.

The resulting business would emerge as a stronger rival to Australia's biggest hardware retailer Bunnings, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd. ($1 = 1.3149 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

