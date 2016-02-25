Australia's Woolworths' H1 net profit falls 33 percent, appoints new CEO

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd said on Friday first half-year net income fell 33 percent as Australia’s largest supermarket chain by market share said it has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Woolworths said first-half profits after tax totalled A$925.8 million, down $1.3 billion it reported one year earlier.

But Woolworths said when including write downs, it would record a net loss of $972.7 million.

Woolworths said Brad Banducci has been appointed chief executive officer and managing director, effective immediately

Sales for the half-year ended Jan. 4 fell 1.4 percent to A$32 billion, down on the A$32.4 billion in February 2015.

Analysts expect Woolworths full-year net income to total A$1.81 billion.

Woolworths said last month that it planned to sell or wind-up its stake in the hardware unit ‘Masters’ due to ongoing losses. (Reporting by Colin Packham)