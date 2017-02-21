FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia's Woolworths says half-year profit drops 16.7 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 6 months ago

Australia's Woolworths says half-year profit drops 16.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 1 supermarket operator by sales, Woolworths Ltd, said half-yearly underlying profit fell 16.7 percent as a bitter price war forced it to slash prices.

Underlying net profit was A$785.7 million ($603 million) for the six months to January. On a statutory basis, the company swung to an interim net profit of A$725.3 million after writedowns on its home improvement unit led to a A$973 million loss the previous first half.

Sales rose 2.6 percent. ($1 = 1.3029 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.