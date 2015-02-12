South Africa's Woolworths lifts H1 profit by 29 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African high-end retailer Woolworths Holdings posted a one-third jump in half-year profit on Thursday, boosted by the acquisition of Australian department store chain David Jones.

Woolworths, similar to Britain’s Marks and Spencer, said adjusted headline EPS totalled 244 cents in the six months ended December compared with 188.5 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off times. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)