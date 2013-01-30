FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Woolworths says core Q2 sales up 2.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Woolworths says core Q2 sales up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd reported a 2.5 percent rise in second-quarter same-store food and liquor sales on Thursday and maintained earnings guidance for the year.

The result missed forecasts for a 2.8 percent rise, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts, and compares with 3.9 percent growth in food and liquor sales at rival Wesfarmers via its Coles supermarkets.

Woolworths and Coles -- which together control over 70 percent of Australia’s grocery sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk, bread and vegetables as they compete.

Woolworths shares reached a five-year high of A$32.06 earlier this week. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.