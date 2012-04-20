Australia's Woolworths says grew market share in Q3

MELBOURNE, April 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s top retailer Woolworths Ltd said on Friday it grew market share in groceries and in all other segments of the business in the third quarter against arch rival Coles.

The comments were made by Chief Executive Grant O‘Brien in an analyst call.

Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of Australia’s supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers, and recently extended the price wars to fruit and vegetables.