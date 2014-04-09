FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths plans rights offer to partially fund David Jones deal
April 9, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths plans rights offer to partially fund David Jones deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd -

* Intends to fund consideration via a combination of existing cash and new debt facilities, including an equity bridge facility

* Equity bridge facility is expected to be repaid out of proceeds of an underwritten renounceable rights offer

* Intends to commence proposed rights offer once proposed acquisition has been completed

* Has entered into a volume standby underwriting agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan securities Plc and Standard Bank in relation to underwriting proposed rights offer

* Details of proposed rights offer will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE at that stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

