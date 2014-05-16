FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths to fund David Jones deal via bridge loan, cash on hand
May 16, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths to fund David Jones deal via bridge loan, cash on hand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Intends to fund total expected purchase consideration and existing David Jones working capital requirements, via a combination

* Combination includes WHL cash on hand, and to extent that WHL cash on hand available to fund total expected purchase consideration is less than 10,000 mln rand

* Combination includes a $400 million (3,980 mln rand) bridge loan (“Australian Bridge Facility”); and - balance of total expected purchase consideration being funded from equity bridge facility

* Equity bridge funding is expected to be repaid out of proceeds of an underwritten renounceable rights offer proposed to be undertaken by co

* Woolworths Proprietary Limited, will also raise a 10,000 mln rand term facility to refinance an existing short term facility drawn down to fund group’s working capital commitments and fund any shortfall

* Intends to commence proposed rights offer after proposed acquisition has been completed

* Will determine, in consultation with funders, detailed terms of proposed rights offer, including amount of financing to be raised, offer price per share and number of shares to be issued

* Details once finalised will be released on SENS and will be set out in proposed rights offer

* Has entered into a volume standby underwriting agreement with funders in relation to underwriting proposed rights offer

* Assuming a continuance of recent performance of WHL and David Jones, proposed deal is not expected to restrict WHL’s ability to maintain its dividend policy, fund future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

